Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Lance Nelson of appfactory.bg and banskoblog.com and The Sofia Globe’s publisher Clive Leviev-Sawyer take a look at trends in online shopping in Bulgaria, and muse on the penalties for fibbing on the forms for intercity travel – and what lies in wait for those who broke the Sofia car travel ban.

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

(Photo: pexels.com)

Comments

comments