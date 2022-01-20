Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 24 dark red zones, 4 red

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-four out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones – meaning that the morbidity rate is 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – according to the January 20 update by the unified information portal.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as of January 20 is 1264.63 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1215.56 on January 19.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Blagoevgrad, 2369.68 per 100 000 population.

The Covid-19 morbidity rate in Sofia city is 2101.48 per 100 000 population.

The 24 districts that are dark red zones are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vidin, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Dobrich, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Haskovo and Yambol.

Four districts are classified as red zones, meaning a Covid-19 morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population: Razgrad, Turgovishte, Shoumen and Kurdzhali.

In the past day, Kurdzhali, which for weeks had been classified as a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, crossed the threshold to be classified as a red zone.

(Illustration, with the dark red zones coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

