Bulgaria’s capital, other districts poised to step up measures as Covid-19 morbidity worsens

Against a background of a continuously worsening Covid-19 morbidity rate, the regional health inspectorate in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is expected to heighten restrictive measures, including regarding restaurants and other public places.

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said on January 20 that the order by the Sofia regional health inspectorate would be issued by the end of the day or on January 21 at the latest.

Restaurants will be required to close by 10pm. The requirement to show a green certificate to be admitted remains.

There will be a 50 per cent limitation on the use of capacity of restaurants and places of entertainment.

The measures that will be introduced in Sofia are those envisaged in stage three of the government’s new national plan to respond to the Covid-19 situation.

From January 24, while pupils in the first to fourth grade will continue to attend in-person classes, pupils in some other grades will go over to rotating between in-person and distance learning.

Other districts with the highest Covid-19 morbidity rates – including Bourgas, Sofia district, Pernik, Vidin, Stara Zagora and Plovdiv – are also expected to amend the measures in force.

The district of Blagoevgrad, which has the highest Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria, is switching all pupils over to distance learning for a week from January 24. A curfew will be in effect for under-18s, who will not be allowed to be out in public unaccompanied after 8pm.

Bulgaria’s national headquarters against Covid-19 is to meet on January 21 to discuss measures against the pandemic.

Kunchev said that currently, there were large differences in morbidity in different areas, so so far no new measures at the national level were being discussed.

