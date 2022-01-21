Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 87 deaths, 8932 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Eighty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 32 518, according to the January 21 report by the unified information portal.

Of 39 445 tests done in the past day, 8932 – about 22.64 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 860 877 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 187 765 are active.

The number of active cases increased by 8464 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 381 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 640 594.

There are 5198 patients with Covid-19 in hospital Bulgaria, with 529 newly admitted. There are 530 in intensive care, 12 fewer than the figure in the January 20 report.

A total of 107 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 19 316.

So far, 4 078 145 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 19 191 in the past day.

A total of 1 973 224 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 3059 in the past day, while 555 333 have received a booster dose, including 13 996 in the past day.

