Twenty-five of Bulgaria’s 28 districts are Covid-19 dark red zones

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 dark red zones – meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – has risen to 25, after Shoumen crossed the threshold in the past day, according to the January 21 update by the unified information portal.

Of the 28 districts in Bulgaria, only three – Razgrad, Turgovishte and Kurdzhali – are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population.

As of January 21, Bulgaria’s national morbidity rate is 1313.89 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1264.63 on January 20 and from 906.22 a week ago, on January 14.

The current highest morbidity rate is in the district of Blagoevgrad, 2429.78, while in capital city Sofia, the morbidity rate is 2157.88 per 100 000 population.

(Illustration, with the dark red zones coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!