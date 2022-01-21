Bulgaria’s PM rejects Russia’s call for country to withdraw from Nato

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria is a sovereign state and long since had made its choice by becoming a member of Nato, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told the National Assembly on January 21, responding to a Kremlin call for the country to quit the Alliance.

Earlier, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson told a briefing: “We are talking about the withdrawal of foreign forces, equipment and weapons and other steps in order to return to the configuration as of 1997 on the territory of countries that were not Nato members on the specified date. These include Bulgaria and Romania”.

At the initiative of the opposition GERB-UDF parliamentary group, Petkov was asked to address the National Assembly on the issue.

He said that as a member of Nato “we decide for ourselves how to organise our country’s defence in co-ordination with our partners. The Washington Treaty does not provide for a second category of member states for which collective defence will be applied selectively or to a limited extent”.

“We call on Russia to remain committed to a constructive dialogue to de-escalate tensions,as well as to work for a more secure Europe based on the rule of law and strict implementation of international legal commitments,” Petkov said.

GERB-UDF MP Daniel Mitov thanked Petkov for coming to the House and said that the position of Petkov’s government was largely in line with his party’s own, but said that the position should be more detailed.

Mitov said that the Russian narrative was unacceptable and called on the government and President Roumen Radev to take action.

Radev should convene the Consultative Council on National Security and there should be clarity on Bulgaria increasing its defence budget to two per cent of GDP, Mitov said.

Democratic Bulgaria coalition co-leader Hristo Ivanov said that the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement was another element of Russia’s strategy to call into question Bulgaria’s choice, and to revert to the situation where the decisions were made by “great powers”.

“We confirm the choice to be in Nato and we will not succumb to being brought back into the sphere of influence,” Ivanov said.

Ivanov, whose group is a member of the quadripartite ruling majority headed by Petkov, described the government’s position as a strong one “and I am satisfied by it”.

The pro-Kremlin Vuzrazhdane party, the smallest group with 13 MPs in the 240-seat National Assembly, said that only the Bulgarian people could decide which troops would be on Bulgarian territory, and condemned the deployment of “American bases” on Bulgarian territory.

(Photo of Petkov: government.bg)

