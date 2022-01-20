Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 93 deaths, 10 160 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Ninety-three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 32 431, the January 20 report by the unified information portal said.

Of those who died in the past day, 94.62 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, the report said.

Of 41 433 tests done in the past day, 10 160 – about 24.5 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 851 945 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 179 301 are active.

The number of active cases increased by 9206 in the past day.

In the past day, 861 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 640 213.

There are 5208 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 572 newly admitted. There are 542 in intensive care, 12 fewer than the figure in the January 19 report.

A total of 124 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 19 209.

So far, 4 058 974 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 19 321 in the past day.

A total of 1 970 165 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 2965 in the past day, while 541 337 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 14 295 in the past day.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!