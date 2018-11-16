Children from different communities plant ‘Garden of Tolerance’ in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv

Share this: Facebook

Children from different communities in Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv planted a “Garden of Tolerance” on November 16 to mark the International Day of Tolerance.

Taking part in the tree-planting were children from the Armenian, Bulgaria, Jewish, Italian, Russian and Turkish communities in the city, Plovdiv website podtepeto.com reported.

The initiative was the idea of Kristian Angelov and his friends from the youth branch of the Plovdiv region of the Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria “Shalom” and was supported by the Together Foundation, Plovdiv central region mayor Georgi Stamenov, environmental officials from the regional administration and the city’s parks and gardens department.

The planting of the garden is linked with the upcoming revamp of the Dondukov Garden in the centre of Plovdiv, a favourite place of recreation for residents of the city. The garden is in front of the House of the Newlyweds and near the monument of thanksgiving for Bulgaria’s rescue of the Bulgarian Jews from deportation to the death camps of the Holocaust.

(Photo: podtepeto.com)

