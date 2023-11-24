Bulgaria: Weather warnings across country on November 25, Code Red for six districts

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has updated its weather warnings for November 25, announcing a Code Red – the highest level warning, of very dangerous weather – for six districts because of forecast heavy snowfalls.

The six districts are Gabrovo, Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Veliko Turnovo and Rousse, though in the latter two cases, small parts of the districts are subject to the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather.

A Code Orange warning of dangerous weather has been issued for Saturday for capital city Sofia because of forecast snowfalls.

Also subject to the Code Orange warning, variously for snow, wind and rain, are Sofia district, Vidin, Pleven, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Plovdiv, Sliven, Turgovishte, Silistra, Shoumen, Dobrich and Varna.

The Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for the Bourgas and Yambol districts because of forecast strong winds.

The northern part of the Stara Zagora district is subject to a Code Orange warning because of forecast heavy snowfalls and the southern part because of forecast strong winds.

The Bulgarian government information service said on November 24 that Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov had ordered all district governors to urgently hold coordination meetings with municipal leaders, regional directorates of the firefighting and civil defence directorate, regional departments of the Road Infrastructure Agency, regional directorates of the traffic police and the companies engaged in snow removal.

The goal is to check and confirm the readiness of all teams to work this weekend and in the coming weeks, so that the settlements in the country can meet the winter conditions without problems, the statement said.

(Archive photo: Road Infrastructure Agency)

