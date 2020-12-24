Christmas Eve in Bulgaria, 2020: Reflections on a silent night

Share this: Facebook

It is Christmas Eve 2020 in Bulgaria. Some believe that about 2000 years ago, a child was born who would go on to rise from the dead. Some believe that Father Christmas – Dyado Koleda in Bulgaria, Дядо Мраз (Father Frost) his politically correct, expurgated, alter-ego in socialist times – is the bringer of gifts to children.

In Bulgaria, some children, too young enough yet to be liberated from gullibility, believe that Dyado Koleda personally delivers Christmas trees individually to households. As word has it, this is something of a nightmare of logistics and deceit for those parents who continue to honour this, harmless, fiction.

It is Christmas Eve 2020 in Bulgaria. Some believe that Covid-19 is a harmful fiction. Some believe, close to half, going by the polls, that the vaccine against Covid-19 is, at very least until proven otherwise, harmful of and in itself.

Faster than Father Christmas who, as in the words of Puck in a Midsummer Night’s Dream, would and will “put a girdle round about the Earth in 40 minutes”, just so, disinformation about Covid-19 is spread.

