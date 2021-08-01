Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past month, 152 deaths

Share this: Facebook

A total of 152 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the month of July, going by figures posted by the national information system.

This is the lowest Covid-19 death toll in a month in 2021 in Bulgaria so far.

The January Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria was 1469, in February 1146, in March 3006, in April 3202, in May 1301 and in June 361.

The number of active cases decreased by 815 in the past month, to 8296.

There are 805 patients in hospital, a decrease of 676 compared with the figure in the July 1 report, with 78 in intensive care, 101 fewer than a month ago.

A total of 266 859 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in July, bringing the total to 2 028 136.

The report said that 999 878 people had completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 754 790 in the past month.

