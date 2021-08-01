Bulgaria’s road death toll in first 7 months of 2021 is 262

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 262 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first seven months of 2021, according to provisional figures posted on August 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This death toll is 44 higher than in the first seven months of 2020, but 49 lower than in the first seven months of 2019.

So far in 2021, there have been 3183 serious accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, 3933 people have been injured.

In July 2021 alone, there were 679 accidents, with 60 deaths and 834 people injured.

In July 2020, there were 649 accidents, with 37 deaths and 840 people seriously injured, while in July 2019, there were 656 accidents, in which 57 people died and 833 were injured.

(Photo: Mario Hains)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!