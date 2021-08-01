‘Code Red’ dangerous weather alert for nine districts in Bulgaria on August 2

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s authorities have issued the highest “Code Red” dangerous weather warning, in effect because of forecast high temperatures, for nine districts on August 2.

The nine districts are Pleven, Rousse, Veliko Turnovo, Stara Zagora, Yambol, Haskovo, Plovdiv, Pazardjik and Blagoevgrad.

Bulgaria’s other 19 districts were subject to the lesser “Code Orange” warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of high temperatures.

For August 1, the forecast maximum temperature in Plovdiv, Sandanski, Rousse, Veliko Turnovo and Yambol is 42 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures are expected to reach 41 degrees in Blagoevgrad and 40 degrees in Montana, Shoumen and Kurdjali.

The forecast for capital city Sofia is a high of 39 degrees Celsius, while on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, temperatures in Varna were expected to rise to 33 degrees and Bourgas would reach 35 degrees.

Bulgaria’s national meteorology institute also upgraded the dangerous weather warning for August 1 in five districts – Smolyan, Shoumen, Silistra, Razgrad and Turgovishte – from “Code Yellow” to “Code Orange”

That means that all of Bulgaria was under a “Code Orange” alert, the only exceptions being the Black Sea coast districts of Varna, Bourgas and Dobrich, where a “Code Yellow” warning was in place.

Weather forecasters said that the scorching temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to continue well into next week.

(Photo: Nate Brelsford/sxc.hu)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments