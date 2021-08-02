‘Code Orange’ weather warning for eight districts in Bulgaria on August 3

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for eight districts for August 3 because of forecast high temperatures.

The eight districts were all in southern Bulgaria – Blagoevgrad, Pazardjik, Plovdiv, Kurdjali, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Sliven and Yambol.

Additionally, 19 districts were issued the less “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather. These are Sofia (the city and the district), Kyustendil, Pernik, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Shoumen, Dobrich, Varna, Bourgas and Smolyan.

The district of Vidin in north-western Bulgaria was the only one not issued a weather alert.

Tuesday will be the sixth consecutive day that most of the districts in Bulgaria have been subject to a weather alert as a heatwave continues. It follows Monday’s “Code Red” alert for very dangerous weather in nine districts.

For August 3, temperatures are expected to reach 41 degrees in Sandanski and 40 degrees in Plovdiv, while the rest of the country will see daily highs ranging between 37 degrees and 39 degrees.

The exception was Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, where the forecast for Bourgas was 33 degrees and 31 degrees in Varna.

