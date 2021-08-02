Covid-19 in Bulgaria: More than 1M people have completed vaccination cycle

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of people in Bulgaria who have completed the vaccination cycle against Covid-19 has exceeded the one million mark, with 1265 added in the past day, according to the August 2 report by the national information system.

The number now adds up to 1 001 143, according to the report.

The figure comes against continuing concern about Bulgaria lagging last in the European Union-EEA area in the number of vaccinations against Covid-19.

The country is nowhere near the EU’s target of 70 per cent vaccinated against Covid-19, which the EU has set as the means to reach collective immunity.

The report said that on Sunday, a total of 2171 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 030 301.

To date, 425 148 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 8379 are active. This is an increase of 83 active cases compared with the previous day’s report.

As The Sofia Globe reported on August 1, the number of active cases rose by 1005 in the past week.

The August 2 report said that nine people were registered on Sunday as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 398 554.

There are 810 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of five in the past day, with 81 in intensive care, an increase of three.

No medical personnel tested positive on Sunday, leaving the total to date at 13 476.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 18 215, with two new cases registered in the past 24 hours, the national information system said.

(Archive photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!