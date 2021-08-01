Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 20 deaths, 1005 more active cases

Share this: Facebook

Twenty people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 213, according to the August 1 report by the national information system.

This is the lowest Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria in a week so far in 2021. The highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in a week so far this year was 857, in the week ending April 4.

In the past week, the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria rose by 1425, to 425 054.

There are 8296 active cases, an increase of 1005 in the past week.

Four hundred people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past week, bringing the total to 398 545, including nine in the past day.

There are 805 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 94 in the past week, with 78 in intensive care, an increase of one.

Fourteen medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 13 476.

To date, 2 028 136 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 62 039 in the past week. The total includes 3193 doses administered on Saturday.

A total of 999 878 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 103 180 in the past week, according to the national information system’s figures. The total includes 790 people on Saturday.

The August 1 report said that in the past day, of 12 876 tests, 346 – about 2.6 per cent – proved positive.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

