Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 276 deaths, 3223 new cases registered

The deaths of 276 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 26 555, according to the November 16 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, 96.74 per cent had not been vaccinated.

Of the 32 054 tests done in the past day, 3223 – about 10.05 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 658 870 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 112 107 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 1120 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 4067 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 520 208.

There are 7924 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 1061 newly-admitted. There are 725 in intensive care, 27 fewer than the figure in the November 15 report.

Sixty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 16 793.

So far, 3 086 814 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 16 809 in the past day.

A total of 1 633 511 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 10 497 in the past day, while 44 260 have received a booster dose, including 2726 in the past day.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) vaccine tracker said that as of November 16, the cumulative uptake of at least one vaccine dose was 69.4 per cent in the EU-EEA, while for Bulgaria, the figure was 25.7 per cent.

The cumulative uptake of full vaccination was 64.9 per cent in the EU-EEA, while in Bulgaria it was 23.4 per cent, the ECDC said.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

