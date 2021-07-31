Dangerous weather warning for most of Bulgaria on August 1

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for 20 districts for August 1 because of forecast high temperatures.

Sunday will be the fourth consecutive day that most of the districts in Bulgaria have been subject to a dangerous weather warning as a heatwave continues.

The 20 districts are Sofia (the city and the district), Plovdiv, Rousse, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo and Kurdzhali.

The remaining eight districts are subject to the lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of high temperatures.

These eight districts are Varna, Bourgas, Dobrich, Smolyan, Shoumen, Silistra, Razgrad and Turgovishte.

For August 1, the forecast maximum temperature in Plovdiv, Sandanski, Montana and Vidin is 40 degrees Celsius.

For Rousse, Pleven and Veliko Turnovo, the forecast high is 39 degrees, for Sofia and Kurzhali 38 degrees, Bourgas 32 and Varna 30 degrees.

Weather forecasters said that the soaring temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to continue well into next week.

(Photo: dcubillas/freeimages.com)

