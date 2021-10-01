Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1986 deaths in the past month

Share this: Facebook

A total of 1986 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past month, going by figures in the Health Ministry’s October 1 report.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is now 20 882.

The January Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria was 1469, in February 1146, in March 3006, in April 3202, in May 1301, in June 361, in July 152 and in August, 683.

To date, 502 162 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, an increase of 46 420 in the past month.

There are 43 959 active cases, an increase of 12 878 compared with the figure in the September 1 report.

A total of 5201 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 1463 compared with the figure in the September 1 report, with 462 in intensive care, an increase of 138 over that time.

A total of 672 medical personnel tested positive in September, bringing the total to date to 14 506, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 2 539 650 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 227 045 in September.

A total of 1 330 199 people have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 158 015 in the past month.

