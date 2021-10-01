Bulgaria’s road death toll in first nine months of 2021 is 361

Share this: Facebook

A total of 361 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads between January 1 and September 30 2021, the Interior Ministry said on October 1, citing provisional figures.

This death toll is 29 higher than at the same time in 2020, and 82 fewer than in the first nine months of 2019.

In the first nine months of 2021, there were 4467 serious accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, 5594 people were injured.

In September 2021 alone, there were 570 accidents, leaving 41 people dead and 765 injured.

According to Interior Ministry statistics published at the time, in September 2020, there were 59 fatalities in road accidents in Bulgaria, while in September 2019, the figure was 56.

Bulgaria’s road death rate in 2020 was 26 per cent lower than in 2019, with the country moving from the second-highest to the third-highest road death rate in the European Union, according to preliminary figures published by the European Commission on April 20, as The Sofia Globe reported at the time.

(Photo: Jennifer Shihab/freeimages.com)

