Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 70 deaths, 2050 new cases

Seventy people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 20 882, according to the October 1 report by the national information system.

Of 21 078 tests done in the past day, 2050 – about 9.72 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 502 162 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 43 959 are active. The number of active cases increased by 439 in the past day.

The report said that 1541 people were registered in the past day as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 437 321.

There are 5201 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 29 in the past day, with 462 in intensive care, an increase of four.

Thirty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 506.

So far, 2 539 650 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 8914 in the past day.

A total of 1 330 199 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6062 in the past day.

