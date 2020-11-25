Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Two more deaths of doctors reported

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Two more deaths of doctors in Bulgaria from Covid-19 were reported on November 25.

According to a statement by the Bulgarian Medical Association (BMA), Dr Botyo Botev, 79, head of the Yulia Vrevska hospital in the coastal town of Byala, died a week after being admitted to the Medica Hospital in Rousse.

Botev had concomitant diseases, including diabetes and cardiovascular problem. Apart from having headed the hospital in Byala for many years, he had served two terms as a member of Parliament, from 2001 to 2009.

Dr Dilyana Tsvetkova, a specialist in internal medicine at the Pneumophthisiatric Diseases hospital in Bulgaria’s Black Sea of Bourgas, died at the age 68 on November 25, the BMA said.

She had been treated in the ward where she had worked. She had no concomitant diseases, apart from extremely mild hypertension.

In other news related to Covid-19 in Bulgaria on November 25:

The national information system daily report on November 25 listed the 157 people who had died in the past 24 hours as including a three-month-old baby. It was suspected that the baby had a concomitant illness, the report said.

The Cabinet, at a regular meeting, approved extending the exemption from VAT and import duties on imports of goods necessary to combat the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extension is until August 31 2021.

The exemption includes medicinal products, medical devices and personal protective equipment, which are especially necessary in the fight against Covid-19, the government information service said.

The Cabinet also adopted a decree that employees will be entitled to receive financial support for no more than 60 days in which they have used unpaid leave in connection with the restrictions imposed on the activity in which they are employed.

People employed in economic activities suspended by an order of a state body who are covered by social insurance for an eight-hour working day will be paid 24 leva (about 12 euro) compensation per day, for each they are on unpaid leave.

In the case of part-time work, the amount of compensation will be determined in proportion to the working time specified in the employment contract.

Opera Plovdiv announced that it was cancelling all performances from November 27 – the day that the measures approved by the Cabinet today take effect – until December 17.

“During this period, Opera Plovdiv will continue to work by preparing its holiday programme through chamber rehearsals to return to the stage one week before Christmas, when we believe our audience will have the need to be charged with harmony and bright thoughts more than ever before.” it said in a Facebook post.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!