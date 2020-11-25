Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 157 more deaths, active cases rise to 86 020

Share this: Facebook

A total of 157 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 3226, the November 25 daily report by the national information system said.

The number of active cases rose by 2349 in the past day to 86 020.

There are 6365 patients in hospital, an increase of 95 compared with the previous day’s report. A total of 392 are in intensive care, seven fewer than the figure in the previous day’s report.

A total of 182 medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 5126.

Of 10 474 PCR tests done in the past 24 hours, 4382 proved positive. To date, 129 348 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 880 are in the city of Sofia, 458 in the district of Plovdiv and 365 in the district of Varna.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 147, Bourgas 307, Veliko Turnovo 109, Vidin 28, Vratsa 108, Gabrovo 187, Dobrich 86, Kurdzhali 18, Kyustendil 117, Lovech 41, Montana 49, Pazardzhik 85, Pernik 108, Pleven 122, Razgrad 44, Rousse 196, Silistra 75, Sliven 115, Smolyan 20, Sofia district 146, Stara Zagora 275, Turgovishte 35, Haskovo 88, Shoumen 76 and Yambol 97.

A total of 1876 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 40 102, the national information system said.

