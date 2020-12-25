Official: Immunisation against Covid-19 begins in Bulgaria on December 27

Share this: Facebook

The immunisation campaign against Covid-19 in Bulgaria will be launched on December 27 throughout the country, the Health Ministry said in a statement on December 25.

The campaign is organised by the regional health inspectorates, and the immunisations will be carried out by doctors in outpatient and inpatient medical institutions, regional health inspectorates, by doctors in specialised structures of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defence and by special immunisation mobile teams, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said.

If necessary, the immunisation teams will include medical specialists from the centres for emergency medical care and health offices in kindergartens and schools or from other medical institutions.

Health Minister Kostadin Angelov’s order spells out that immunisation is recommended, free-of-charge and optional.

The process will be carried out in conformity with a 2005 ordinance on immunisations in Bulgaria, the statement said.

This requires express informed consent of the person or the person’s legal representative.

Institutions that will assist in carrying out the immunisation campaign include district governors, municipal administrations, health mediators, the Bulgarian Medical Association, the National Health Insurance Fund and the heads of medical establishments in Bulgaria’s 28 districts.

(Photo: Brian Hoskins)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

