Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 127 more deaths, active cases drop by 1178

A total of 127 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 14 746, according to the April 14 report by the national information system.

Of 16 252 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2944 – about 18.1 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 378 059 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

According to the figures in the report, the past 24 hours saw decreases in the numbers of active cases, patients in hospital and those in intensive care.

There are 69 962 active cases, a decrease of 1178 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9799 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, a decrease of 171 in the past 24 hours, with 799 in intensive care, a decrease of 23.

Eighty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 12 670 to date.

The report said that 293 351 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus, including 3995 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 590 495 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, 10 503 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 116 423 people had received a second dose, including 1779 in the past 24 hours.

