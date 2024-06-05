Turkish military vehicles, personnel to transit Bulgaria en route from Kosovo

On June 6 and 7, 2024, military personnel and military equipment from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey returning from participation in the operation of the Nato Stabilization Force in Kosovo (KFOR) will transit Bulgaria’s national road network, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said.

The motorcades will be escorted by Bulgarian Military Police teams.



Earlier this week, personnel and military equipment of participants in the Nato exercise Ramstein Legacy – 2024, which is being held in Romania, were transported from Greece to Romania.

In mid-June, the Greek military personnel and military equipment will be redeployed back to Greece, the ministry said.