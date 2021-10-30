Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 154 deaths, 5256 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 154 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 23 872, according to the October 30 report by the unified information portal.

Of 53 300 tests done in the past day, 5256 – about 9.86 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 598 199 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 96 797 are active. The number of active cases rose by 3521 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1581 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 477 530.

There are 7680 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that 939 were newly-admitted. A total of 676 are in intensive care, an increase of 20 in the past day.

Fifty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 15 816.

So far, 2 847 489 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 23 164 in the past day.

A total of 1 503 885 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 12 257 in the past day.

In the past day, 1281 people received a booster dose of vaccine, bringing the total to 17 672.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!