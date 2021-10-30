Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Dark red zone districts rise to 25 out of 28

Share this: Facebook

The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, has risen to 25, according to the October 30 update by the unified information portal.

In the past day, the district of Shoumen exceeded the 500-mark.

The number of districts in Bulgaria now above the 1000-mark has risen to six: Montana (1382.83 out of 100 000 population), Sofia city (1324.74), Pernik (1264.68), Gabrovo (1072.9), Vidin (1070.04) and the new entry on the list, Varna (1046.11).

The other dark red zone districts are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia district, Stara Zagora and Yambol.

Out of the remaining three districts, two are classified as Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population: Smolyan and Turgovishte.

One district is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, which has a rate of 217.69 per 100 000 population.

The update said that nationally, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate was 873.95, up from 847.69 on October 29.

