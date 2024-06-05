Bulgaria’s June 2024 elections: GERB-UDF has large lead over WCC-DB – opinion poll

A few days ahead of Bulgaria’s June 9 early National Assembly and regular European Parliament elections, Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF has a significant lead over the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria coalition, according to a poll by the Market Links agency and bTV, the results of which were released on June 5.

According to the poll, among those who intend to vote in the early National Assembly elections, GERB-UDF has 24.7 per cent support, WCC-DB 15.4 per cent, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms 12.3 per cent, Vuzrazhdane 11.1 per cent, the Bulgarian Socialist Party 7.5 per cent and ITN four per cent.

Among those who intend to vote in Bulgaria’s elections of its members of the European Parliament, GERB-UDF has 25.1 per cent support, WCC-DB 17.6 per cent, the MRF 10.8 per cent, Vuzrazhdane 9.9 per cent, the BSP 7.6 per cent and ITN 3.3 per cent.

Of those polled, 48.3 per cent said that they intended to vote in the National Assembly elections and 47.4 per cent in the country’s European Parliament elections.

Dobromir Zhivkov of Market Links told bTV that there had been an increase in the percentage of people who intended voting.

“It is possible that the voter turnout will be higher than that in April last year for the National Assembly, and that for the European Parliament will be higher than that in 2019,” Zhivkov said.

He said that in the case of the two political groups with the largest support – GERB-UDF and WCC-DB – both had higher percentages regarding the European Parliament elections than the National Assembly elections.

“The reason is that these are the political forces with the largest cores. Hard cores are sure to vote in both types of elections,” he said.

“While those who support the smaller parties – below the barrier, they would vote less for members of the European Parliament, knowing that the barrier is higher, and their focus is exclusively on the national Parliament.”

The poll was financed and carried out jointly by Market Links and bTV. It was done among 1004 people over 18 in Bulgaria from May 23 to June 2 2024, using the methods of direct personal interviews and online polling.

