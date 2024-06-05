Bulgarian caretaker Cabinet changes fees for foreigners’ residence cards

Bulgaria’s caretaker Cabinet has approved changes to some of the fees charged for issuing identification documents to foreigners residing in the country, alongside implementing the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2019/1157 on strengthening the security of identity cards issued by member states.

The fee for issuing new ID cards for third-country foreigners, as well family members of a Bulgarian national who are not EU citizens, was cut from 45 leva to 40 leva. The change went into force with the publication in the State Gazette on June 4.

The card-issuance fees paid by EU and European Economic Area (EEA) nationals, as well as members of their families, and family members of Bulgarian nationals who have a permanent residence permit issued by another EU member state, was raised to 30 leva from 18 leva.

This second change appears to mirror the change in the base fee paid by Bulgarian nationals for the issuance of new ID cards, which the caretaker Cabinet increased from 18 leva to 30 leva.

(Photo: Bulgarian Interior Ministry)

