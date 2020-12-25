Bulgarian PM on Brexit trade deal: ‘A good day for Europe’

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has welcomed the post-Brexit trade deal agreed by the United Kingdom and the European Union on December 24 as “a good day for Europe”.

“The European Union always finds the right solutions. We will continue to work as well with the UK,” Borissov said on Facebook on December 25.

“This is important to us because there are thousands of Bulgarians working and studying there. A no-deal Brexit would have been something horrific amid the entire pandemic and financial and economic crisis,” Borissov said.

Bulgarian National Radio quoted Borissov as saying on December 25 that “there is an agreement and we shall continue to work in the most comfortable, I hope, conditions, because we have thousands of Bulgarian students and workers in the UK, and thousands of British people who have properties in Bulgaria and have to travel”.

In a message on Twitter, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva thanked EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for their efforts, adding that the UK would “remain a partner, ally and friend”.

The European Commission has outlined key points of the deal in a public statement.

