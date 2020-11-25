Deaths in Bulgaria in first two weeks of November were close to 70% higher y/y

Share this: Facebook

The number of deaths in Bulgaria in the first two weeks of November 2020 was close to 70 per cent higher than in the first two weeks of November 2019, according to provisional figures posted by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

This November has seen the sharpest rise in the number of deaths in Bulgaria, not only compared with all previous years back to 2015, but also in all the months since January 2020.

