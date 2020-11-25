European Commission approves contract with Moderna for access to potential vaccine against Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission approved on November 25 a sixth contract under the EU Vaccines Strategy, this time with the pharmaceutical company Moderna, the Commission said in a statement.

The contract provides for the initial purchase of 80 million doses on behalf of all EU member states, plus an option to request up to a further 80 million doses, to be supplied once a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against Covid-19.

The contract with Moderna will enlarge the already broad portfolio of vaccines to be produced in Europe, including the contracts signed with AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, BioNTech-Pfizer and the contract approved with CureVac, the Commission said.

This diversified vaccines portfolio will ensure Europe is well prepared for vaccination, once the vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective, the statement said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “I’m very happy to announce today’s agreement with the company Moderna to purchase up to 160 million doses of their future vaccine.

“This is our sixth contract with a vaccine producer, and we are working on yet another one. We are setting up one of the most comprehensive Covid-19 vaccine portfolios in the world, providing Europeans access to the most promising future vaccines under development so far.

“A safe and effective vaccine can help us end the pandemic, and return gradually to normal life,” Von der Leyen said.

(Photo: Brian Hoskins/freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

