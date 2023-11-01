The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria’s Cabinet approves draft international contract on Stryker combat vehicles from US

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved on November 1 Defence Minister Todor Tagarev’s report on the approval of a draft international contract for the acquisition from the United States on Stryker combat vehicles.

Bulgaria plans to 198 Strykers, at an estimated cost of 2.5 billion leva.

The contract is subject to ratification by the National Assembly. It already has been approved by Parliament’s defence and finance committees.

Should Parliament approve the draft international contract, Tagarev will proceed to sign it on behalf of Bulgaria.

The government said that the implementation of the contract would overcome part of the capability deficit of the army.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgaria to ban entry of cars with Russian number plates

The Sofia Globe staff

European leaders praise Bulgaria’s handling of EU Presidency

The Sofia Globe staff

Mouthpiece TV channel of Volen Siderov’s Ataka party ‘stops broadcasting’

The Sofia Globe staff