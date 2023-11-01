Bulgaria’s Cabinet approves draft international contract on Stryker combat vehicles from US

Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved on November 1 Defence Minister Todor Tagarev’s report on the approval of a draft international contract for the acquisition from the United States on Stryker combat vehicles.

Bulgaria plans to 198 Strykers, at an estimated cost of 2.5 billion leva.

The contract is subject to ratification by the National Assembly. It already has been approved by Parliament’s defence and finance committees.

Should Parliament approve the draft international contract, Tagarev will proceed to sign it on behalf of Bulgaria.

The government said that the implementation of the contract would overcome part of the capability deficit of the army.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!