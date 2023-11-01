Voting machines to be available at 5900 polling stations in Bulgaria’s mayoral elections run-offs

Voting machines will be available at 5900 polling stations in Bulgaria’s mayoral elections run-offs on November 5, Bulgarian National Television quoted Central Election Commission spokesperson Rositsa Mateva as saying on November 1.

This number is not final and may undergo changes, Mateva said.

On October 29, Bulgaria’s Supreme Administrative Court revoked a CEC decision that eliminated voting machines from the municipal and mayoral elections.

The CEC’s controversial decision followed a disputed report by the State Agency for National Security that called into question the integrity of the machine voting process. Bulgarian election law says that voters should have a choice between a voting machine and paper ballots.

“I use this opportunity to remind the municipal administrations that they should hand over on Saturday, in addition to the other materials for the elections, two rolls of paper for machines that they have kept with them since the first round,” Mateva said.

Currently, the total number of polling stations that will open for the November 5 run-offs is 7250, and this number is not final because of the sections to be opened in hospitals and specialised institutions.

On November 5, a total of 91 mayors of municipalities – including capital city Sofia – 451 mayors of mayoralties and 31 district mayors are to be elected.

In four mayoralties, there will be a run-off involving three candidates, because the second and third got the same number of votes on October 29.

A total of 6 380 052 people are eligible to vote on November 5.

The official campaign period for the second round endings at midnight on November 3.

(Photo: president.bg)

