Bulgaria expels Russian Rossiyskaya Gazeta correspondent as threat to national security

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria has expelled Alexander Gatsak, a correspondent for Russian government-owned Rossiyskaya Gazeta, as a threat to national security, the State Agency for National Security (SANS) said on November 1.

Gatsak had been deprived of the right of residence, expelled and banned from entry and residence in the member states of the European Union, SANS said.

The agency said that Gatsak had been summoned on September 29 to receive the order at the Interior Ministry’s migration directorate, but had refused to appear and had hidden in the Russian embassy in Sofia.

SANS that in this regard, it had requested assistance from Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry.

“The person left the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria on November 1 2023,” the agency said.

SANS said that it carries out its activities in strict compliance with the legislation of the Republic of Bulgaria and the European Union and pan-European democratic norms and values.

“The agency’s actions are aimed at protecting national security, not at limiting freedom of speech and expression of opinion,” it said.

