Bulgaria’s weather bureau: One of the warmest Octobers in past 90 years

October 2023 was one of the warmest Octobers in Bulgaria in the past 90 years, the country’s weather bureau said in a provisional report.

Average temperatures in October 2023 were between two and 5.5 degrees Celsius above the norm for the 10th month the year.

The highest measured temperature was 34.8 degrees Celsius, in Veliko Turnovo, Rousse and Turgovishte, on October 21.

In Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the highest measured temperature in October was 29.4 degrees C, also on October 21.

In an earlier report, the weather bureau said that September 2023 had been one of the warmest Septembers in Bulgaria in the past 90 years.

In a large part of northern and eastern Bulgaria, the monthly amounts of rain in October 2023 were five per cent below the norm, through precipitation was not so scarce in south-western and north-eastern Bulgaria.

The report said that October 2023 was almost as dry as October 2022.

Because of the lack of rain, pre-sowing treatements and sowing of winter cereals in some regions had been suspended. For this reason, serious delays in wheat sowing were expected.

