Bulgaria’s 2019 local elections: 137 candidate mayors worked for communist-era secret services

A total of 137 candidate mayors in Bulgaria’s autumn 2019 local elections were named by the Dossier Commission on October 22 as having worked for the country’s communist-era secret service State Security.

Many of the candidate mayors have been named before, in previous elections and in other capacities, as having worked for State Security.

All major political parties are represented in the list posted on the website of the Dossier Commission, including Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB party, the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (lineal successor to the Bulgarian Communist Party), the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (whose founder worked for State Security), and ultra-nationalist government coalition partners the VMRO and National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria.

No municipal mayoral candidates in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna or Bourgas were named as former State Security, but Rousse on the Danube has two. In Sofia, however, some candidate district mayors were named.

In the 2019 elections, there are a total of 1254 candidate municipal mayors, 5059 candidate mayoralty mayors, and 460 candidate district mayors.

The mayoral candidates named by the Dossier Commission on October 22, with the place they are a candidate and the formation nominating them, in brackets, are:

Alexander Milanov, Staliyska Mahala in Lom municipality (Vuzhrazhdane)

Ana Stoyanova, Bistra in Alfatar municipality (initiative committee)

Assen Assenov, Assenovgrad (United Social Democrats)

Ahmed Bashev, Gurmen (We Citizens)

Ahmed Kontilev, Gaberovo (National Party Freedom and Dignity)

Bayzid Yakuov, Dulgopol (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Bahti Selim, Zhivkovo in Hitrino municipality (DOST)

Belyo Mandrazhiev, Sveta Petka in Velingrad municipality (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Behchet Hadzhiveli, Ostrovo (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Boris Tsvetkov, Gabrovnitsa in Montana (Union of Democratic Forces-GERB, Bulgarian National Movement, VMRO and Agrarian National Union)

Borislav Dimov, Bov in Svoge municipality (VMRO, National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria, United Social Democrats, Party of the Greens)

Boryana Huzova, Benkovski in Karlovo municipality (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Boyan Yordanov, Kostinbrod (We Citizens)

Byuyat Tatarov, Rakovski in Razgrad municipality (Agrarian National Union)

Byurhan Akif, Chukovets in Alfatar municipality (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Valentin Hristov, Iskar in Sofia municipality (Bulgarian National Unity)

Valentin Kirilov, Kovachitsa in Lom municipality (Vuzhrazhdane)

Valentin Atanassov, Slivo Pole (GERB)

Velichko Stanchev, Dunavtsi in Kazanluk municipality (Union of Democratic Forces)

Venelin Atanassov, Archar in Dimovo municipality (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Vesselin Urunov, Gradets in Kotel municipality (GERB)

Vladimir Trenev, Radomir (Bulgarian Social Democratic Party)

Vladimir Gurbelov, Smolyan (National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria)

Georgi Ivanov, Herakovo in Bozhurishte municipality (VMRO)

Georgi Atanassov, Rousse (Bulgarian Social Democrats)

Georgi Dimitrov, Karnobat (initiative committee)

Georgi Georgiev, Slivnitsa (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Georgi Tsekov, Dolno Belotinitsa in Montana (Union of Democratic Forces-GERB, Bulgarian National Unity, VMRO, Agrarian National Union)

Gyulzar Chakurova, Golyana Gradishte, Opaka (GERB)

Damyan Nedelchev, Provadiya (VMRO)

Darin Kinov, Vubel in Nikopol (Volya)

Daud Ibrayim, Rousse (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Denislav Velinov, Kubrat (Agrarian National Union)

Dencho Boyadzhiev, Razgrad (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Dzhemal Sharanski, Cherna Mesta in Yakoruda (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Dimitar Velchev, Krepost in Dimitrovgrad municipality (Bulgarian Democratic Centre)

Dimitar Draganov, Yablanitsa (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Dimitar Dimitrov, Etropole (initiative committee)

Dimo Madzharov, Elenino in Stara Zagora municipality (Agrarian National Union)

Emil Dimitrov, Kremikovtsi in Sofia (Movement Together for Change)

Ibrazir Ali, Sokolets in Ruen (GERB)

Ibrahim Tazimov, Preslavtsi in Tutrakan (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Ivan Todorov, Lehchevo in Boychinovtsi (Union of Free Democrats)

Ivan Kichev, Sredets (Bulgarian Socialist Party, Vuzhrazhdane)

Ivan Ivanov, Damyanovo in Sevlievo (Bulgarian Socialist Party, ABC, Movement 21, Party of the Greens)

Ivan Leskov, Koprivshtinitsa (VMRO-Bulgarian National Movement)

Ivan Topchiyski, Breste in Cherven Bryag (GERB)

Ivan Kolarov, Kurdzhali (Union of Democratic Forces)

Ivanka Doncheva, Sokol in Glavnitsa municipality (GERB)

Ivanko Pandezov, Ihtiman (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Iliya Ivanov, Khan Aspraruhovo in Stara Zagora municipality (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Ilko Zlatev, Benkovski in Arven municipality (Democratic Bulgaria)

Ilyaz Ibishev, Blatska (Movement for Rights and Freedoms-National Movement Stability and Progress)

Ismail Halidov, Konevo (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Ismet Eredzebov, Obitel in Omurtag municipality (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Yoncho Slavchev, Zdravets in Turgovishte municipality (MIR)

Yordan Koev, Radilovo in Peshtera municipality (GERB)

Yordan Milev, Merichleri in Dimitrovgrad municipality (GERB)

Yordan Mihtiev, Gorna Oryahovitsa (Movement Together for Change)

Kalin Manov, Izgrev in Sofia (National Republican Party)

Kolyo Milanov, Kalekovets in Maritsa municipality (GERB-United Agrarians)

Kostadin Marholev, Sozopol (VMRO-BNU)

Krassimir Rusev, Voyvoda in Novi Pazar (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Krassimir Marinov, Vurbnitsa in Pleven (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Krassimir Kostov, Radyovene in Lovech (Glas Naroden)

Krassimir Sotirov, Dragichevo in Pernik (Alternative for Citizens)

Kristyan Krustev, Sredets in Sofia (Movement Together for Change)

Lefter Edipov, Tserovo in Blagoevgrad (initiative committee)

Lyubomir Hristov, Shoumen (GERB)

Maxim Belkov, Lyulin in Sofia (We Citizens)

Memdu Ali, Yordanovo in Silistra (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Mehmed Yumer, Tsar Samuil in Tutrakan (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Mehti Pachaliev, Sevar in Kubrat (Agrarian National Union)

Miglen Manolov, Kavarna (Volya)

Milcho Milchev, Glozhene in Teteven (Movement Together for Change)

Milcho Bukov, Bregovo (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Milcho Petrov, Trilistnik in Maritsa (GERB-United Agrarians)

Mitko Dimov, Treklyano (VMRO-BNU)

Mihtat Yumer, Boil, Dulovo (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Mladen Georgiev, Damyanovo (GERB)

Momchil Mizurski, Blagoevo in Razgrad (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Mustafa Hodzha, Zaychar in Ruen (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Nedko Hadzhiev, Tsruncha in Dospat (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Neno Nenov, Zaraevo in Tutrakan (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Nehat Kantarov, Tutrakan (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Nikola Vuchev, Krasno Selo in Sofia (Movement Together for Change)

Nikola Drelev, Strumeshnitsa (VMRO-BNU)

Nikolai Todorov, Gorsko Slivovo (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Nikolai Gotskov, Tuzha in Pavel Banya (ABC-Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Nikolai Yankov, Zlato Pole in Dimitrovgrad (Movement Together for Change)

Ognyan Yordanov, Vasilovtsi in Brusartsi (initiative committee)

Osman Dzhemail, Kliment in Kaolinovo (GERB)

Pantelay Memtzov, Chepelare (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Petar Stoikov, Slivnitsa (VMRO-BNU)

Petar Gushlev, Dubravile (ABC-Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Plamen Grozdanov, Bregovo (Agrarian National Union)

Plamen Gospodinov, Zlatitsa (initiative committee)

Radko Atanassov, Oreshnik in Topolovgrad (Vuzhrazhdane)

Radostin Alchev, Rezbartsi in Kurdzhali (GERB)

Raicho Kyulevchiev, Startsevo in Zlatograd (Agrarian National Union)

Redzhev Akov, Krivnya (GERB)

Redzhel Kurtulov, Grohotno in Devin (GERB)

Rumen Hristov, Ivanyane in Sofia (Vuzhrazhdane)

Rumen Guninski, Pravets (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Rumen Savov, Brusartsi (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Ruman Viranov, Tserovo in Blagoevgrad (Bulgarian Agrarian National Union)

Rusi Kolev, Elena in Haskovo (GERB)

Sabri Daud, Bagrilitsi in Krumovgrad (DOST)

Sashko Nikiforov, Gomotarsi in Vidin (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Sasho Iliev, Podvurh in Dzhebel (GERB)

Svetoslav Slavchev, Dimovo (Novoto Vreme)

Sebahtian Yusein, Studen Kladenets in Krumovgrad (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Selyatin Selyatin, Sokolyane in Kurdhzali (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Simeon Velinov, Meshtitsa in Pernik (Bulgarian Democratic Union Radicals)

Stamo Stamov, Kapitan Andreevo in Svilengrad (Union of Free Democrats)

Stefan Lichev, Assenovtsi in Levski (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Tefik Bayter, Golyama Vranovo in Slivo Pole (GERB)

Todor Purvanov, Spanchevtsi in Vurshets (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Trifon Trifonov, Dragidevo in Lyaskovets (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Ulvi Yuzeir, Hromnitsa in Ardino (GERB)

Fevzi Mehmedaliev, Tsevishte in Omurtag (National Party for Freedom and Dignity)

Hassan Ibrahim, Dzelepsko in Momchilgrad (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Hristo Hristov, Dobroplodno in Vetrino (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Hristo Gechev, Granitovo in Elhovo (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Hristo Kulev, Ravnets in Bourgas (GERB)

Hristo Iliev, Banya in Nova Zagora (Bulgaria For An Alternative to Fear, Totalitarianism And Apathy)

Hristo Hristov, Pliska in Kaspichan (initiative committee)

Hristo Mirchev, Plazishte in Dzhebel (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Hristo Hristov, Krasno Selo in Sofia (VMRO-BNU)

Hussein Ali, Zaimchevo in Ruen (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Shaban Karaali, Benkovski in Dobrichka (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

Shenol Redzhev, Stambolovo in Slivo Pole (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Yuksel Haku, Kolobir in Dulovo (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Yusein Yusein, Karanovo in Aitos (Movement for Rights and Freedoms)

Yusmen Ali, Gradsko in Sliven (BASTA-Agrarian Union Alexander Stamboliiski)

Yasen Ustrenski, Dzhebel (Bulgarian Socialist Party)

