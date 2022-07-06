The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgarian government approves 100M leva to increase military pay

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved on July 6 additional spending from the Defence Ministry budget of 100 million leva (about 50 million euro) to enable increasing the pay of military personnel and civilian employees of the ministry, according to a Defence Ministry statement.

The money is being shifted from other planned spending in the state Budget, the ministry said, without specifying from which items the money would be shifted.

The pay increases are to be made possible by the additional spending as well as from efficiencies in spending in the defence budget, the ministry said.

The statement said that in recent years, the Defence Ministry and Bulgaria’s military had experienced serious problems in attracting and retaining military and civilian employees.

Defence Minister Dragomir Zakov said that these problems also led to a lack of prospects for young military personnel.

Zakov said that the ministry was working on a plan to overcome the serious problem with the income imbalance in the system, as well as to clear some systemic errors that lead to a lack of prospects in the development of young military personnel.

(Archive photo, from Armed Forces Day in 2016: president.bg)

Please support The Sofia Globe by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases rise to 2083, death toll to 230

The Sofia Globe staff

Ataka starts petition for referendum on extending moratorium on sale of land to foreigners

The Sofia Globe staff

Archaeology: Bulgarian dig at motorway construction site finds Roman villa from time of Constantine the Great

The Sofia Globe staff