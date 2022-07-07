Number of districts in Bulgaria that are Covid-19 yellow zones rises to four

The district of Vratsa has become the fourth in Bulgaria to rise above the threshold to be reclassified from a Covid-19 green zone to a yellow zone, according to figures posted on July 7 on the unified information portal.

As of July 7, the Covid-19 morbidity rate in the district of Vratsa is 100.85 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – above the threshold of 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population on a fortnightly basis to be classified as a yellow zone.

Vratsa joins Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia (173.47) and Bulgaria’s Black Sea districts of Varna (142.55) and Bourgas (137.02) in the four out of 28 districts in Bulgaria classified as yellow zones. For now, the remaining 24 districts are green zones.

Nationally, Bulgaria’s 14-day Covid-19 morbidity rate is nearing the 100-mark, at 95 out of 100 000 population as of July 7. On June 6, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 35.32 per 100 000 population on a fortnightly basis.

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry has issued an appeal in connection with the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The Health Ministry said that people with complaints and symptoms characteristic of Covid-19 (headache, severe fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, loss of appetite, etc.) should isolate themselves and consult a doctor.

The ministry said that those with complaints “even a slight runny nose” should postpone meetings with other people to protect them from possible infection with SARS-CoV-2.

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said that the incubation period for the Omicron variant and its sub-variants is three to five days.

In case of illness with Covid-19, the symptoms are most often registered are fever, cough, general fatigue, muscle and joint pain, headache, sore throat, stuffy nose or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhoea, the ministry said.

In rarer cases, conjunctivitis, swelling of the lymph nodes and drowsiness are observed. Headache, severe fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, loss of appetite and night sweats are more commonly reported with the Omicron variant and its sub-variants.

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said that vaccination against Covid-19 remains the safest way to protect against severe illness, hospitalisation and long-term health consequences.

The elderly, as well as anyone else whose immunity is weakened, are particularly at risk when contracting SARS-CoV-2, the ministry said.

“People who belong to this risk group and anyone suffering from chronic diseases are advised to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as early as possible.

“Vaccines against Covid-19 also protect against severe illness when infected with Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants,” Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said.

(Illustration: Pixabay)

