Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 237 deaths, 8588 fewer active cases

A total of 237 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 487, according to the May 23 daily report by the national information system.

This includes 13 deaths registered on May 22.

Bulgaria’s lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week in 2021 was 217, in the week ending January 31, and its highest was 857, in the week ending April 4.

To date, 416 565 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus. The number of confirmed cases to date has increased by 2524 in the past week.

There are 25 876 active cases, a decrease of 8588 in the past week.

The report said that 373 202 people had recovered from the virus, an increase of 10 875 in the past week.

There are 3817 people with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 1022 in the past week, with 410 in intensive care, a decrease of 91.

Forty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 13 376, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 1 257 015 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 6348 on May 22 and a total of 143 664 in the past week.

So far, 498 665 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 85 517 in the past week.

The May 23 report said that of 5976 tests for Covid-19 done in the past 24 hours, 148 – about 2.47 per cent – proved positive.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

