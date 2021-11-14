Bulgaria’s November 2021 parliamentary elections: Six-group National Assembly – exit poll

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s November 14 2021 early parliamentary elections have produced a National Assembly that will have six groups, or possibly even seven, according to the results of an exit poll by the Alpha Research agency, released as voting ended.

Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF coalition won 24.8 per cent of the vote, according to the agency’s exit poll.

The Kiril Petkov-Assen Vassilev We Continue the Change party, founded in September 2021, was extremely close behind in second place with 24.1 per cent.

Third was Kornelia Ninova’s Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) with 13.7 per cent.

Fourth was the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) with 10.7 per cent.

Fifth was cable television presenter Slavi Trifonov’s ITN party, 9.9 per cent.

Sixth was the Democratic Bulgaria coalition, 7.8 per cent.

Depending on final results, expected in a few days, the 47th National Assembly may have seven groups. Alpha Research’s exit poll showed the extreme far-right, anti-vaxxer Vuzrazhdane party at 3.9 per cent. The threshold for a share of seats in Parliament is four per cent.

Alpha Research estimated voter turnout at 38.9 per cent. In Bulgaria’s April 2021 parliamentary elections, turnout was 50.6 per cent and in the July early parliamentary elections, 42.2 per cent.

The agency’s exit poll results reflect only the vote within Bulgaria, not at polling stations abroad.

A key task of the 47th National Assembly will be to vote a government into office. The two parliaments elected earlier in 2021 did not do so, leading to the country’s third parliamentary elections this year.

According to official final results released at the time by the Central Election Commission, in the July 2021 early parliamentary elections, ITN got 24.1 per cent, GERB-UDF 23.5 per cent, the BSP 13.4 per cent, Democratic Bulgaria 12.6 per cent, the MRF 10.7 per cent and the “Rise Up Bulgaria! We’re Coming” coalition five per cent.

The final results of Bulgaria’s regular parliamentary elections in April 2021 were GERB-UDF 26.18 per cent, ITN 17.66 per cent, the BSP 15.01 per cent, the MRF 10.49 per cent, Democratic Bulgaria 9.45 per cent and “Rise Up Bulgaria! We’re Coming” 4.72 per cent.

For Alpha Research’s exit poll results regarding Bulgaria’s November 2021 presidential elections, please see The Sofia Globe’s story at this link.

For further details about Bulgaria’s November 2021 elections, please see The Sofia Globe’s Election factfile.

(Screenshot from Bulgarian National Television’s broadcast of the Alpha Research exit poll results)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!