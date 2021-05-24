More than 500 000 people in Bulgaria have completed vaccination against Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

The number of people in Bulgaria who have completed the vaccination cycle against Covid-19 has passed the 500 000-mark, having risen by 2388 in the past 24 hours to reach 501 053, according to the May 24 daily report by the national information system.

Completing the vaccination cycle means either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine.

On Sunday, 3668 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered, bringing the total to date to 1 260 683, according to the report.

The deaths of nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 496.

Of 6716 tests done in the past 24 hours, 81 – about 1.2 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 416 646 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 25 765 active cases, a decrease of 111 in the past 24 hours.

There are 3807 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 10 in the past 24 hours, with 402 in intensive care, a decrease of eight.

The report said that 183 people had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to date to 373 385.

For the first time in several months, no medical personnel tested positive in the past day, leaving the total to date at 13 375, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

