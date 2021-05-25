Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 17 513

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of a total of 17 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 513, according to the May 25 report by the national information system.

Of 4550 tests done in the past day, 81 – about 1.78 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 416 727 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 25 511 active cases, a decrease of 254 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 318 people recovered in the past day, bringing the total to 373 703.

There are 3781 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 26 in the past 24 hours, with 406 in intensive care, an increase of four.

For a second consecutive day, no medical personnel tested positive, leaving the total to date at 13 374, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 1 265 855 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 5172 on May 24.

So far, 504 932 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 3882 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!