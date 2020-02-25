Bulgaria cancels indoor military events on national day as step against coronavirus

Indoor military events planned for March 3, Bulgaria’s national day, have been cancelled and the National Military History Museum will be closed that day, as steps against new coronavirus.
This was announced on February 25 by General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the crisis centre against coronavirus.
No cases of new coronavirus have been reported, Mutafchiyski said.
There was no ban on outdoor or indoor public events at the moment, he said.
Bulgaria’s health authorities have prepared information brochures for foreigners arriving in the country, while questionnaires for Bulgarians arriving from places where there have been new coronavirus outbreaks have been drafted. “This data will help us analyse the situation and make decisions when the situation changes,” Mutafchiyski said.
On February 25, a joint exercise involving the Border Police, Sofia Airport, Military Medical Academy and Sofia regional health inspectorate was held at the airport.
The exercise involved two passengers, found by thermal cameras to have “high temperatures” being taken to an isolation ward for examination, and then removed for hospital admission, escorted to the Military Medical Academy by military police.
(Photos: Interior Ministry press centre)