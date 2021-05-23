Italy wins Eurovision 2021, Bulgaria 11th

Share this: Facebook

Italy’s Måneskin won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with Zitti e buoni, it emerged from the results of the jury and public votes announced in the Grand Final on May 22.

Måneskin had been the bookmakers’ favourite on the eve of the contest.

Bulgaria ran 11th out of 26 countries in the final, with Victoria’s song Growing Up is Getting Old.

In the jury vote, two countries awarded their full 12 points to Bulgaria: Moldova and Portugal. At the close of the jury vote, Bulgaria was in sixth place, but was relegated as major shifts in the ranking were caused by the public vote.

The public awarded Bulgaria 30 points, while awarding large numbers of points that propelled countries including Switzerland upwards, and Italy to victory.

Held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest was the largest-scale televised international music event to go ahead since the Covid-19 pandemic began, and was held with organisers arranging stringent measures against the spread of the disease. The 2020 contest was cancelled because of the pandemic.

