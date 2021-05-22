Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 27 deaths, 2.5% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 474, according to the May 22 report by the national information system.

Of 14 466 tests done in the past 24 hours, 362 – about 2.5 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 416 417 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 25 975 active cases, a decrease of 1078 compared with the figure in the May 21 report.

The report said that 1413 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 372 968.

There are 3849 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 224 in the past 24 hours, with 417 in intensive care, a decrease of 25.

Five medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to date to 13 378, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that in the past 24 hours, 25 116 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered, bringing the total to 1 250 667.

A total of 494 466 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 14 990 in the past 24 hours, the report said.

(Photo: Bulgaria's Military Medical Academy)

