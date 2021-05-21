Covid-19 vaccination ‘green corridors’ at 4 hospitals in Sofia on long weekend

Share this: Facebook

“Green corridors” offering vaccinations against Covid-19 for all comers will be open at four hospitals in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia during the May 22 to 24 three-day weekend.

The long weekend is due to the public holiday on Monday celebrating Slavonic Language and Literature.

At Pirogov emergency hospital, eight teams are ready to receive those wanting a jab, with additional teams ensuring that there is no crowding.

The hospital said that 11 076 people were immunised at Pirogov between the Orthodox Easter and St George’s Day. Seventy per cent chose an mRNA vaccine.

They should all rest assured that they will receive their second dose in the coming days, the hospital said.

At Pirogov, vaccination teams are on duty daily from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

At the Military Medical Academy, no appointment is required.

On offer are the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The Military Medical Academy’s vaccination centre is open on Mondays to Fridays from 8.30am to 4pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to noon.

At Alexandrovska Hospital, the vaccination points are open daily from 9am to 5pm. The hospital also is offering Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

At St Anna Hospital, vaccination teams are on duty from 8am to 5pm.

The hospital has Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

(Archive photo: Sofia municipality)

