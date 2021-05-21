Warmer weather forecast for Bulgaria’s three-day long weekend

Share this: Facebook

Mostly sunny skies and warmer weather has been forecast for Bulgaria’s three-day weekend from May 22 to 24. The long weekend is due to the public holiday on Monday celebrating Slavonic Language and Literature.

It will remain mostly cloudy on Saturday, but overcast skies will make way to sunny weather on Sunday, according to the forecast by Bulgaria’s national meteorology institute.

Temperatures will rise above 20 degrees Celsius and daily highs will range between 23C and 28C on Saturday, although it will be somewhat cooler at the Black Sea coast.

On Sunday, the temperatures are forecast to rise further and the daily highs will be between 25 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, before dropping by several degrees on Monday.

Night-time lows will rise from single-digit temperatures on Saturday to between 13C and 16C on Monday.

Warm weather will remain in place for most of next week, with daily highs between 25 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, somewhat cooler at the Black Sea coast.

