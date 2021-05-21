NSI: 20 feature films produced in Bulgaria in 2020

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-six full-length films were produced in Bulgaria in 2020, including 20 feature films and six documentaries, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 21.

The NSI counts films by Bulgarian producers for showing in cinemas and on television. Films produced exclusively for the internet are excluded.

A total of 37 full-length films, including 22 feature films and 15 documentaries, were produced in Bulgaria in 2019. Thirty full-length films were produced in the country in 2018.

Of 86 full-length, short and medium-length films produced in Bulgaria in 2020, a total of 43 were for cinema and 41 for television, the institute said.

There were 60 short and medium-length films produced (including six series with total of 195 episodes) of which 12 were feature films, 37 documentaries and 11 animated films.

Giving statistics that come against the background of measures against Covid-19 that included periods when cinemas, museums and theatres were shut or subject to seating restrictions, the NSI said that visits to cinemas were 71.3 per cent down compared with 2019.

Visits to museums in 2020 were 58.2 per cent fewer than in 2019.

The number of visits by foreigners to museums decreased by about a million, or 81.3 per cent compared with 2019.

The number of visits to theatres was 69.5 per cent lower than in 2019, the NSI said.

(Photo: Chris Greene/freeimages.com)

